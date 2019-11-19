Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Oil and Gas

    Oil seepage discovered in southern Kazakhstan

    19 November 2019, 10:09

    TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM - Oil seepage was identified in Paleozoic rocks of the intermountain basin of the Greater Karatau, Turkestan region, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Ministry.

    A search and survey expedition conducted a study of geophysical anomalies in the Leontief basin of the Greater Karatau to detect bauxite deposits and associated lead, zinc and rare earth elements. Thus, 300 meters-draw wells were drilled. In 11 of the 39 drilled wells drip-liquid oil was discovered at different depth intervals.

    The indicated oil seepage at the Shokpak site are the first in Kazakhstan in the highlands and are important for predicting oil and gas potential of both the Syrdarya and Shu-Sarysu depressions.

    Earlier, several small gas fields were discovered in the Shu-Sarysu depression. The most famous of them are the Amangeldy and Pridorozhnoye fields. Exploration and drilling at the sites is underway.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Energy Oil & Gas Kazakhstan Turkestan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued