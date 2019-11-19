Oil seepage discovered in southern Kazakhstan

TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM - Oil seepage was identified in Paleozoic rocks of the intermountain basin of the Greater Karatau, Turkestan region, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Ministry.

A search and survey expedition conducted a study of geophysical anomalies in the Leontief basin of the Greater Karatau to detect bauxite deposits and associated lead, zinc and rare earth elements. Thus, 300 meters-draw wells were drilled. In 11 of the 39 drilled wells drip-liquid oil was discovered at different depth intervals.

The indicated oil seepage at the Shokpak site are the first in Kazakhstan in the highlands and are important for predicting oil and gas potential of both the Syrdarya and Shu-Sarysu depressions.

Earlier, several small gas fields were discovered in the Shu-Sarysu depression. The most famous of them are the Amangeldy and Pridorozhnoye fields. Exploration and drilling at the sites is underway.