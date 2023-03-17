Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Oil reserves of Rio state up 13% in 2022

    17 March 2023, 12:36

    RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM The state of Rio de Janeiro reported a 13 percent growth in its oil reserves, adding up to 12.33 billion barrels—83 percent of the national total.

    The increase takes place for the second consecutive year, according to data released Wednesday (Mar. 15) by industrial federation Firjan. The southeastern state accounted for 95 percent of the country’s new volumes in 2022.

    The average production in the state, in turn, reached 2.53 million barrels per day last year, up 7.5 percent from 2021, of which 2.01 million barrels per day stemmed from pre-salt layers. The state’s output represented approximately 85 percent of the national sum, Agencia Brasil reports.

    Powerhouse

    Luiz Césio Caetano, deputy chair of the federation, said the state of Rio de Janeiro has shown great potential to become Brazil’s powerhouse, with oil being a major driving force for the industry. The survey shows that drilling can boost industry, as new rigs, seismic vessels, and wells are incorporated.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Oil & Gas World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Cancer cases expected to rise by 55% by 2040 compared to 2020
    Tourism must adapt to post-pandemic environment to drive growth in Emerging Asia
    Türkiye earthquake survivor baby reunited with mother after 54 days
    EU ramps up renewable energy targets
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10