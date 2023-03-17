Oil reserves of Rio state up 13% in 2022

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM The state of Rio de Janeiro reported a 13 percent growth in its oil reserves, adding up to 12.33 billion barrels—83 percent of the national total.

The increase takes place for the second consecutive year, according to data released Wednesday (Mar. 15) by industrial federation Firjan. The southeastern state accounted for 95 percent of the country’s new volumes in 2022.

The average production in the state, in turn, reached 2.53 million barrels per day last year, up 7.5 percent from 2021, of which 2.01 million barrels per day stemmed from pre-salt layers. The state’s output represented approximately 85 percent of the national sum, Agencia Brasil reports.

Powerhouse

Luiz Césio Caetano, deputy chair of the federation, said the state of Rio de Janeiro has shown great potential to become Brazil’s powerhouse, with oil being a major driving force for the industry. The survey shows that drilling can boost industry, as new rigs, seismic vessels, and wells are incorporated.