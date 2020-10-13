Oil production reached 64.7mln tons in Kazakhstan year to date

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 64.7 tons of oil have been produced in Kazakhstan in the nine months period, Nurlan Nogayev, Kazakh Energy Minister said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan’s production of oil and condensate has reached 64.7 million tons in January-September of 2020, with 20.2 million tons produced at the Tengiz oilfield, 11.5 million tons – at Kashagan, and 9 million tons – at Karachaganak.

Speaking at the government session, the energy minister noted that for 9 months Kazakhstan’s oil exports had totaled 52.2 million tons.

He also added that the country has produced 41.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas during the year to date. He went on to say that domestic natural gas consumption had reached 11.1 billion cubic meters, while natural gas exports – 10.3 billion cubic meters.

Other figures includes 11.5 million tons of refinery throughput, 3.24 million tons of petroleum refining, 3.42 million tons of diesel fuel production.