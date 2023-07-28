Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Oil production in pre-salt layer registers quarterly record in Brazil

    28 July 2023, 16:12

    RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Petrobras achieved a new quarterly production record in the pre-salt basin, reaching 2.06 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from April to June. This volume represents 78 percent of the company's total production and surpasses the previous record set in the first quarter of 2023, which stood at 2.05 million boe/d, Agencia Brasil reports.

    Overall, the average production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas experienced a slight reduction of 1.5 percent in the quarter compared to the previous one, totaling 2.64 million boe/d. Petrobras attributed this decrease mainly to shutdowns, maintenance activities, the natural decline of mature fields, and divestments.

    These data are part of the Production and Sales Report for the second quarter of this year, released on Wednesday (Jul. 26).

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Oil & Gas World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Atyrau oil refinery exceeds oil production target in 1H of 2023
    UK inflation falls to 6.8 pct in July
    Oil lifting system equipment put into service at CPC
    Popular
    1 ArcelorMittal Temirtau should leave Kazakhstan, ex-director of Kazakhstanskaya coal mine Arman Kalykov
    2 Coal mine fire in Karaganda region: Body of fourth miner found
    3 Doping scandal: Final decision on Kazakhstani athlete Norah Jeruto not made yet
    4 Kazakh capital to host 1st Central Asian Oncology Week
    5 Kazakhstan marks Sports Day