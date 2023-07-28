Oil production in pre-salt layer registers quarterly record in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Petrobras achieved a new quarterly production record in the pre-salt basin, reaching 2.06 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from April to June. This volume represents 78 percent of the company's total production and surpasses the previous record set in the first quarter of 2023, which stood at 2.05 million boe/d, Agencia Brasil reports.

Overall, the average production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas experienced a slight reduction of 1.5 percent in the quarter compared to the previous one, totaling 2.64 million boe/d. Petrobras attributed this decrease mainly to shutdowns, maintenance activities, the natural decline of mature fields, and divestments.

These data are part of the Production and Sales Report for the second quarter of this year, released on Wednesday (Jul. 26).