Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Oil and Gas

    Oil production in Kazakhstan to reach 105mn tonnes by 2025

    8 September 2019, 14:42

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM By 2025, annual oil production in our country will reach 105mn tonnes, according to Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev, who said it at the celebratory events dedicated to the 120th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s oil, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Kazakhstan continues to implement a number of large-scale and long-term engineering and technical projects in oil and gas sector. Thus, the bulk of investments increase ($44.5bn) in a short-term period in oil production comes from the implementation of three projects: Tengiz Future Growth Project ($36.8bn), Kashagan Expansion Project 1st stage ($2bn) and the Project of extending the level of production at Karachaganak ($4.5bn) ,» the Minister said.

    More than 46,000 Kazakhstanis are working at Tengiz today. A successful implementation of the Future Growth Project will let increase oil extraction by 12mn tonnes beginning from 2023.

    Oil production at Kashagan has reached 380,000 barrels per day for now. The projects being implemented here are aimed at increasing daily production to 420,000 barrels by 2022 and to 500,000 barrels by 2027.

    The projects which are underway at Karachaganak will allow maintaining production level for a long-term period.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Oil & Gas
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Popular
    1 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    2 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    3 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    4 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    5 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar