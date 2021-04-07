Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Oil production falls significantly in Kazakhstan in Jan-Feb 2021

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
7 April 2021, 15:45
Oil production falls significantly in Kazakhstan in Jan-Feb 2021

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 11.6 million tons of crude oil have been extracted in the first two months of the year in Kazakhstan, 13.2% less than in the given period of the previous year, Kazinform cites energyprom.kz.

Oil production fell by 7.1% to 73 million tons in the country in 2020. 11.6 million tons of crude oil have been extracted in the first two months of the year in Kazakhstan. Of 5.9 million tons of oil produced in January, 721.3 thousand tons were sold inside the country, 1.8fold less than a year before. 5.2 million tons of oil and crude oil products worth $1.6bn were imported, decreasing by 7.9% in volume terms and 39.4% in money terms compared to January last year.

This year, the Kazakh Energy Ministry elaborates a national project for the development of petrochemical production. The measures envisage the construction of five new plants by 2025, a 9fold rise in production or 2 million tons of petrochemical production, and investments of around $3.9bn in the economy.


Industry   Economy   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region