Oil production at Kalamkas-Khazar offshore blocks to begin in 2028

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kalamkas-Khazar-Operating LLP plans to begin the development of oilfields in Kazakhstan's part of the Caspian Sea, the company's Director General Kurmangazy Iskaziyev says, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of Energy Monitor.

The first barrel of oil will be produced in 2028. The construction of the offshore platform will begin in late 2024. Design works will be carried out throughout 2023.

The offshore platforms will be built 64 kilometers away from the coast at the Kalamkas-Sea structure. The total reserves of Kalamkas-Sea and Khazar deposits are estimated at 81 million tonnes. Oil output at Kalamkas-Khazar offshore blocks is likely to reach 4 million tonnes.





Photo: t.me/NRG_monitor



