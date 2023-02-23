Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Oil and Gas

Oil production at Kalamkas-Khazar offshore blocks to begin in 2028

23 February 2023, 14:47
Oil production at Kalamkas-Khazar offshore blocks to begin in 2028

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kalamkas-Khazar-Operating LLP plans to begin the development of oilfields in Kazakhstan's part of the Caspian Sea, the company's Director General Kurmangazy Iskaziyev says, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of Energy Monitor.

The first barrel of oil will be produced in 2028. The construction of the offshore platform will begin in late 2024. Design works will be carried out throughout 2023.

The offshore platforms will be built 64 kilometers away from the coast at the Kalamkas-Sea structure. The total reserves of Kalamkas-Sea and Khazar deposits are estimated at 81 million tonnes. Oil output at Kalamkas-Khazar offshore blocks is likely to reach 4 million tonnes.


Photo: t.me/NRG_monitor


Related news
March 22. Today’s Birthdays
March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh students celebrate Nauryz in London
Теги:
Energy   Oil & Gas  
Read also
Brazil's oil production under sharing regime sets record in January
Kazatomprom to increase production in 2024
Oil reserves of Rio state up 13% in 2022
Energy Council discusses mature oilfields development issues
KazTransOil plans to transit 25,000 tons of Russian oil to Uzbekistan in March
Who Kazakhstan trades with most and how?
Fuel prices not expected to rise in Kazakhstan any time soon - minister
New Deputy General Director of KazTransOil named
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News