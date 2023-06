Oil prices to gain over 20% in this year, says IMF

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Crude oil prices will grow by more than 20% in this year, according to the forecast presented in the January report of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on global economic development prospects.

Oil prices are expected to grow by more than 20% against the lower base level of 2020 but still be much lower than the 2019-year level, IMF says, TASS reports.