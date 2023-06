LONDON. KAZINFORM - Oil prices have risen on the world markets, Kazinform refers to Azertag.az.

On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $0.81 to stand at $67.20, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) rose $0.59 to trade at $61.11.