Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Oil prices increase with ease in demand concerns
28 July 2022 19:20

Oil prices increase with ease in demand concerns

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Oil prices increased on Thursday, supported by a drop in US crude oil inventories easing demand concerns, Anadolu Agency reports.

International benchmark Brent crude was trading at $102.71 per barrel at 08.45 a.m. Ankara time (0545 GMT) for a 1.02% increase after closing at $101.67 a barrel in previous trade.

American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was at $98.33 per barrel at the same time for a 1.10% gain after closing the previous session at $97.26 a barrel.

Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed on Wednesday that US commercial crude oil inventories decreased by around 4.5 million barrels to 422.1 million barrels, exceeding the market expectation of a 4.03-million barrel fall.

The large inventory draw signals a recovery in crude demand in the US, easing investor concerns over dwindling demand, which, in turn, supports higher prices.

Meanwhile, Russia reduced its gas export level via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany from 40% to 20% of capacity, which analysts believe could raise oil prices if buyers turn to oil to replace gas.


Photo: aa.com.tr

Related news
US drug agency approves nearly 800,000 monkeypox vaccines
US records nearly 3,600 cases of monkeypox
Read also
UAE announces 1,257 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in last 24h hours
Tokyo’s daily COVID-19 cases top 40,000 for 1st time amid 7th wave
US drug agency approves nearly 800,000 monkeypox vaccines
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases fall below 90,000
India's daily COVID-19 caseload surpasses 20,000 mark
Kyrgyzstan breaks record for summer electricity consumption
Oil shipment not affected by incidents at oil pumping stations in Atyrau rgn – CPC
China renews orange alert for high temperatures
Popular
1 Iran’s daily new COVID deaths at 37
2 IMF cuts 2022 global growth forecast to 3.2 pct, warns of downside risks
3 N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 20: state media
4 Healthcare Ministry, Danish company to cooperate on diabetes and obesity treatment
5 Rains and thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan Jul 28

News

Archive