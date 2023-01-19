Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Oil prices dip as recession concerns resurface

19 January 2023, 16:47
NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Oil prices dropped on Wednesday as traders focused on recession risks.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for February delivery slipped 70 cents, or 0.87 percent, to settle at 79.48 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for March delivery lost 94 cents, or 1.09 percent, to close at 84.98 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange, Xinhua reports.

The decline came as weak data from the United States fueled concerns over the economy.

The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that sales at U.S. retailers sank 1.1 percent in December, below consensus expectation for a 0.9 percent decline.

Data from the Federal Reserve also showed that U.S. industrial production declined more than expected in December.

Traders awaited data on U.S. fuel stockpiles as the Energy Information Administration will release its weekly petroleum status report on Thursday, a day later than normal due to Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Photo: aa.com.tr



