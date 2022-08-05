Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Oil preparation halted at Bolashak complex due to gas leak
5 August 2022 16:39

Oil preparation halted at Bolashak complex due to gas leak

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Oil preparation has been halted due to a gas leak at Bolashak complex in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

NCOC company, which runs the North Caspian project, confirmed that the Bolashak complex oil and gas preparation installment was shut down safely on August 3, 2022 due to evidence of a gas leak within the manufacturing site.

No person was harmed during the incident, the company assured. There is no excess of maximum allowable concentrations of pollutants, it added.

Works are ongoing to relaunch manufacturing operations.


Related news
Sinkhole in Korea’s Yangyang leaves adjacent building in tatters; 97 evacuated
Shock after man beats migrant to death in street in Italy
Oil prices increase with ease in demand concerns
Read also
Over 890 people receive home treatment for COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn
CPC significantly reduces oil shipment via Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline
Kuwait crude oil plunges $3.08 to $105.62 pb
COVID-19 cases surging in Atyrau region
Body of Makhambet district's akim who drowned in Ural River found
Akim of district drowns in Ural River – Atyrau region
Oil prices increase with ease in demand concerns
Power supply restored to Atyrau Oil Refinery
Popular
1 Rains forecast in most areas of Kazakhstan Aug 5
2 797 projects included in national pool of investment projects
3 Kazakhstan expands cooperation with GCC countries
4 Kazakhstan, Moldova vow to strengthen bilateral cooperation
5 PM holds video conference with Domestic Entrepreneurs Council members

News

Archive