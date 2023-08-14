Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Oil and Gas

    Oil lifting system equipment put into service at CPC

    14 August 2023, 17:06

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Scheduled work on the Single Point Mooring (SPM-1) in the water area of CPC Marine Terminal near Novorossiysk has been completed on Monday, 14 August 2023. Oil lifting system equipment was put into service and is operated in the standard mode, Kazinform learned from the company's press office.

    SPM-1 equipment maintenance started on 20 July 2023. In the course of the work, two expansion joints and a marine hose were replaced and five houses were repaired. On 10 August, after the expansion joints replacement SPM-1 piping was hydro tested, on 11 August the entire system of the Single Point Mooring was tested successfully.

    The Arctic multi-purpose vessel was used during the work. It took two dives to close and open the subsea end manifold of SPM-1. SPM-1 system was flushed using the AEGEAN MYTH tanker.

    This year, similar work was completed on SPM-2 on 2 May and on SPM-3 on 26 June.

    CPC Pipeline System is one of the major investment projects with foreign capital in energy sector in the CIS. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route transports over two-thirds of all Kazakhstan export crude, as well as crude from Russian oil fields, including those in the Caspian Region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM) that allow to load tankers safely at a significant distance offshore, also amid poor weather conditions.

    CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trust management) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazmunayGas – 19%, Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. – 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company – 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited – 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited – 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. S.ar.l. – 2% and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Oil & Gas
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kashagan’s production potential could reach 75mln tons of oil per year – Kazakh Prime Minister Smailov
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    4 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to vie in Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo