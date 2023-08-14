Oil lifting system equipment put into service at CPC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Scheduled work on the Single Point Mooring (SPM-1) in the water area of CPC Marine Terminal near Novorossiysk has been completed on Monday, 14 August 2023. Oil lifting system equipment was put into service and is operated in the standard mode, Kazinform learned from the company's press office.

SPM-1 equipment maintenance started on 20 July 2023. In the course of the work, two expansion joints and a marine hose were replaced and five houses were repaired. On 10 August, after the expansion joints replacement SPM-1 piping was hydro tested, on 11 August the entire system of the Single Point Mooring was tested successfully.

The Arctic multi-purpose vessel was used during the work. It took two dives to close and open the subsea end manifold of SPM-1. SPM-1 system was flushed using the AEGEAN MYTH tanker.

This year, similar work was completed on SPM-2 on 2 May and on SPM-3 on 26 June.

CPC Pipeline System is one of the major investment projects with foreign capital in energy sector in the CIS. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route transports over two-thirds of all Kazakhstan export crude, as well as crude from Russian oil fields, including those in the Caspian Region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM) that allow to load tankers safely at a significant distance offshore, also amid poor weather conditions.

CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trust management) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazmunayGas – 19%, Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. – 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company – 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited – 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited – 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. S.ar.l. – 2% and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.