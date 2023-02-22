Go to the main site
    Oil exports via CPC to resume Feb 23 – Energy Ministry

    22 February 2023, 10:30

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Energy Bulat Akchulakov has commented on delays in the shipment of Kazakhstan’s export oil due to weather conditions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Minister reminded the journalists of the dry cargo ship which had broken at the anchorage near Russia’s Novorossiysk on Tuesday due to a severe storm.

    «We expect that the weather will get normalized on Thursday at around 04:00 pm and the tankers will enter the water area for shipment. Oil production has not been interrupted. The shipment was suspended due to weather conditions,» he noted.

    «As for shipments to Germany, we can say that the first batch of 20 thousand tonnes will be delivered by the end of February,» he added.

    As reported before, the CPC halted oil shipment for stormy weather. Oil exports to Germany via Druzhba pipeline have been delayed.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

