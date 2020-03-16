Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Oil and Gas

Oil down despite second US Federal Reserve rate cut

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
16 March 2020, 22:48
Oil down despite second US Federal Reserve rate cut

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Crude oil prices were down during Monday's early trading despite the cut to near zero the U.S. Federal Reserve made on its benchmark interest rate during the second emergency meeting it held in a month to support the economy.

International benchmark Brent crude was trading at $32.11 per barrel at 0640 GMT on Monday for a 5.1% decline after it closed Friday at $33.85 a barrel, Anadolu Agency reports.

American benchmark West Texas Intermediate was trading at $30.91 a barrel at the same time for a 2.6% loss after it ended the previous week at $31.73 per barrel.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided late Sunday to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 100 basis points to 0%-0.25% and launched a $700 billion quantitative easing program to support the American economy against the negative impact of coronavirus.

«The [FOMC] committee will increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $500 billion and its holdings of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $200 billion,» the FOMC said in a statement.

«The coronavirus outbreak has harmed communities and disrupted economic activity in many countries, including the United States. Global financial conditions have also been significantly affected,» it added.

The rate cut marked the second time the central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate after March 3 when it decreased its interest rate by 50 basis points.

The Fed's move lowered the value of the U.S. dollar against other major economies' currencies, thus making crude oil cheaper, however, oil prices continue their decline.

While coronavirus is causing weak global oil consumption and low economic activity around the world, Saudi Arabia and Russia are preparing to ramp up their oil production levels in April - a move which is set to increase the glut of supply and put further pressure on prices.


Oil & Gas   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region