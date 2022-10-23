Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
OIC Information Ministers call for devising short, medium and long-term strategic mechanisms to fight disinformation
23 October 2022, 13:39

OIC Information Ministers call for devising short, medium and long-term strategic mechanisms to fight disinformation

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Information Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States emphasized the importance of cooperation among Member States in developing necessary mechanisms to fight disinformation and other related challenges of the Post-Truth era, and devising short, medium and long-term strategic processes in the total fight against disinformation.

According to the Istanbul Declaration adopted by the 12th Islamic Conference of Information Ministers (Combating Disinformation and Islamophobia in the Post-Truth Era), hosted by the Republic of Türkiye on Saturday, the ministers recognized the importance of focusing on specific issues and possible scenarios in the short term, multidimensional crisis communication and management and mechanisms to check the accuracy of information in the medium term, and news content, media literacy and digital media literacy in the long term, WAM reports.

The Istanbul Declaration underscored the need to combat Islamophobia/hatred against Islam in all its manifestations by presenting the truth about the magnanimous religion of Islam in an effective manner, utilizing new and emerging platforms and technological innovations.

It commended the efforts of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation towards the advancement of the mission of Islam and promote dialogue between the Islamic culture and the world’s other cultures and condemned all manifestations of violence, extremism, fanaticism and terrorism which distort the noble messages of human cultures.


Photo: userscontent2.emaze.com


Read also
URKER 2022 prize awarding ceremony kicks off
TikTok to operate in Kazakh language
Kazakhstan to promote media literacy, law on mass media to be amended - Minister
Kazakhstan’s Information Ministry to cooperate with Meta, TikTok
News, visual content became main channel of obtaining information in internet – Minister Kydyrali
Astana Media Week 2022 begins in Kazakh capital
Astana Media Week 2022 to kick off today
Iranian capital hosting 18th OANA General Assembly meeting
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital

News

Archive