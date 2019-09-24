Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
OIC countries' central banks gather in Turkey

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
24 September 2019, 21:30
ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Central banks of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) under the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) gathered this week in Turkey.

The first meeting of the OIC-COMCEC Central Banks Forum was held in the Aegean resort city Mugla, during Sept. 22-23, the Turkish Central Bank announced on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

«The meeting was opened by Governor [of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey] Murat Uysal and the main themes covered the global economic and financial outlook, financial inclusion, and developments in the Islamic finance industry,» the bank noted.

Within the scope of the meeting, several governors and officials from member countries discussed global economic and financial developments, according to the COMCEC's web site.


