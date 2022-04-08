OIC adopts Resolution on January Events in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), last March in the capital of Pakistan on the theme «Partnership for Unity, Justice and Development», a number of resolutions were adopted in the political, economic, scientific and technical, humanitarian, legal and organizational spheres, in which the consolidated position of Muslim countries on major global and regional problems is expressed, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

According to the OIC Resolution No. 50/48-pol «On Solidarity with the Republic of Kazakhstan in the face of terrorism», the member states condemned «the terrorist attacks that recently occurred in Kazakhstan following the peaceful protests that led to violence in the country and have resulted in casualties and the death of innocent civilians and law enforcement officers». The OIC member states confirmed « strong commitment to support Kazakhstan’s unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity».

At the same time, the resolution on the situation in our country adopted by the European Parliament last January was met with «disapproval» by the OIC member states, since the positions set out in the resolution «do not help advance and promote inter-state relations».

The OIC confirmed «its full solidarity with Kazakhstan and stressed its support for all the measures the Government of Kazakhstan takes to assert the state sovereignty and enforce the law for the preservation of its national security and further development».

Currently, the OIC has 57 member states with a total population of about 1.7 billion people and is the second largest international organization after the UN. Five countries and 5 international organizations have observer status. Kazakhstan became a member of the Organization in December 1995.



