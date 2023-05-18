Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.99 eur/kzt 486.53

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 64.16
Weather:
Astana+15+17℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Official meeting of Heads of State participating in ‘CA-China’ Summit held in Xi’an

    18 May 2023, 18:40

    XI’AN. KAZINFORM – An official ceremony of meeting of the Heads of State participating in the ‘Central Asia - China’ Summit took place in Xi’an, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The official ceremony of meeting of the Heads of State participating in the ‘Central Asia - China’ Summit took place in the Tang Dynasty Lotus Park in Xi’an.

    A theatrical performance for Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping, Presidents Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedow of Turkmesnistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan was held in the square before the palace.

    The heads of state had a joint photo session afterwards.

    The major events of the ‘Central Asia - China’ Summit are to take place tomorrow.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Central Asia China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    May 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Inter-parliamentary diplomacy btw Kazakhstan and Belgium discussed
    2 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina advances to 1st WTA 1000 semifinal on clay in her career
    3 President Tokayev to attend Kazakh-Chinese Investment Roundtable in Xi'an
    4 EU to simplify, modernize Customs Union
    5 Two dead, four missing in Emilia Romagna flooding in Italy