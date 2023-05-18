Official meeting of Heads of State participating in ‘CA-China’ Summit held in Xi’an

XI’AN. KAZINFORM – An official ceremony of meeting of the Heads of State participating in the ‘Central Asia - China’ Summit took place in Xi’an, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The official ceremony of meeting of the Heads of State participating in the ‘Central Asia - China’ Summit took place in the Tang Dynasty Lotus Park in Xi’an.

A theatrical performance for Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping, Presidents Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedow of Turkmesnistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan was held in the square before the palace.

The heads of state had a joint photo session afterwards.

The major events of the ‘Central Asia - China’ Summit are to take place tomorrow.