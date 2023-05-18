Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Official meeting of Heads of State participating in ‘CA-China’ Summit held in Xi’an

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
18 May 2023, 18:40
Official meeting of Heads of State participating in ‘CA-China’ Summit held in Xi’an Photo: akorda.kz

XI’AN. KAZINFORM – An official ceremony of meeting of the Heads of State participating in the ‘Central Asia - China’ Summit took place in Xi’an, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The official ceremony of meeting of the Heads of State participating in the ‘Central Asia - China’ Summit took place in the Tang Dynasty Lotus Park in Xi’an.

A theatrical performance for Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping, Presidents Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedow of Turkmesnistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan was held in the square before the palace.

The heads of state had a joint photo session afterwards.

The major events of the ‘Central Asia - China’ Summit are to take place tomorrow.

photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo

President of Kazakhstan    Central Asia   China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Inter-parliamentary diplomacy btw Kazakhstan and Belgium discussed
Inter-parliamentary diplomacy btw Kazakhstan and Belgium discussed
April foreign entries to Japan at 1.9 mln, 66% of pre-pandemic level
April foreign entries to Japan at 1.9 mln, 66% of pre-pandemic level
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina advances to 1st WTA 1000 semifinal on clay in her career
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina advances to 1st WTA 1000 semifinal on clay in her career
President Tokayev to attend Kazakh-Chinese Investment Roundtable in Xi'an
President Tokayev to attend Kazakh-Chinese Investment Roundtable in Xi'an
Two dead, four missing in Emilia Romagna flooding in Italy
Two dead, four missing in Emilia Romagna flooding in Italy
EU to simplify, modernize Customs Union
EU to simplify, modernize Customs Union
Kazakhstan, China sign 47 documents worth $22bln
Kazakhstan, China sign 47 documents worth $22bln
5 Central Asian countries' presidents arrive in Xi'an for China-Central Asia Summit
5 Central Asian countries' presidents arrive in Xi'an for China-Central Asia Summit
Kazakhstan suffers 3rd loss in a row at 2023 Ice Hockey World Championship
Kazakhstan suffers 3rd loss in a row at 2023 Ice Hockey World Championship