Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.29 eur/kzt 501.21

    rub/kzt 6.87 cny/kzt 68.83
Weather:
Astana-15-17℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Official greeting ceremony of President Tokayev held in Abu Dhabi

    17 January 2023, 14:42

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM – The official greeting ceremony of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan was held at the presidential palace of the United Arab Emirates Qasr Al-Watan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    The artillery guns were fired and the state anthem of the Republic of Kazakhstan was played as part of the ceremonies to welcome visiting Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Abu Dhabi.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged warm greetings during the ceremony.

    As part of his two-day official visit to the UAE, the Head of State earlier attended the opening ceremony of the ADSW Summit 2023 and held talks with Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports.


    Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and the UAE Akorda presidential residence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Mexican embassy to be opened in Kazakhstan
    Kazakh Ambassador presents letters of credence to Federal President of Austria
    Kazakh President instructs to continue development of Aktobe region
    Governor reports on 2022 Akmola region development results
    Popular
    1 Mexican embassy to be opened in Kazakhstan
    2 President Tokayev addresses ADSW Summit 2023
    3 Kazakh Head of State meets with Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports
    4 Tokayev offers condolences to Nepali President over plane crash
    5 Kazakh delegation to take part in Int’l Green Week exhibition in Berlin