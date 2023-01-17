Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Official greeting ceremony of President Tokayev held in Abu Dhabi

17 January 2023, 14:42
ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM – The official greeting ceremony of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan was held at the presidential palace of the United Arab Emirates Qasr Al-Watan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The artillery guns were fired and the state anthem of the Republic of Kazakhstan was played as part of the ceremonies to welcome visiting Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Abu Dhabi.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged warm greetings during the ceremony.

As part of his two-day official visit to the UAE, the Head of State earlier attended the opening ceremony of the ADSW Summit 2023 and held talks with Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports.


Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi




