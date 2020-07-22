Official: COVID-19 kills 219 more in Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Wednesday that some 219 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 14,853. Kazinform has learnt from IRNA.

Sima Sadat Lari said that, with the 219 new victims, the country’s total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 14,853.

Some 2,586 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,934 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that a total of 281,413 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 244,840 of whom have recovered and were discharged from hospital.

Some 3,609 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 2,228,277 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.



