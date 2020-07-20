Go to the main site
    Official: COVID-19 kills 217 more in Iran

    20 July 2020, 22:47

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Monday that some 217 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 14,405.

    Sima Sadat Lari said that, with the 217 new victims, the country’s total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 14,405.

    Some 2,414 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,641 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

    She noted that a total of 276,202 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 240,087 of whom have recovered and were discharged from hospital.

    Some 3,583 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

    She added that 2,175,217 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

    Source: IRNA

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Coronavirus Iran
