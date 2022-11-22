Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Official commentary by Kazakh Foreign Office on OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission's statement

    22 November 2022, 07:44

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Statement of Preliminary Findings and Conclusions of the OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission regarding the early presidential election in Kazakhstan held November 20, 2022, lacks objectivity and puts in question the effectiveness of the ODIHR as an important institution that up to this day has had the support of our republic, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

    As is known, the ODIHR has a mandate to assist the OSCE participating States in their activities to «ensure full respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, to act on the basis of the rule of law, to implement the principles of democracy» (Helsinki Document 1992).

    The statement, however, contains a set of typical OSCE/ODIHR biased conclusions, demonstrating a complete unwillingness to recognize the development of the internal situation in our country. In the activities of the OSCE/ODIHR observation team and its leadership was clearly seen the mistrust in the reforms carried out by the President of Kazakhstan, aimed at transforming the country and turning it into an advanced society based on the rule of law.

    The statement of the OSCE/ODIHR Mission, containing unsubstantiated and unconfirmed allegations, is at odds with the conclusions of the missions of all reputable international organizations that also monitored the elections, which again shows its prejudiced nature.

    The content of the OSCE/ODIHR’s statement demonstrates a lack of desire to develop long-term and constructive cooperation with Kazakhstan authorities, which will, undoubtedly, be taken into account.


    Photo: gov.kz
    OSCE Elections Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2022 Presidential Election
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Iranian Leader congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on election victory
    Unsteady weather with rain and snow forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 22
    Baby weighing 5.7kg born in Atyrau
    60 children born in Almaty on election day
    Popular
    1 CEC announces preliminary results of Nov 20 presidential elections
    2 When will CEC announce presidential election results?
    3 Presidential elections in Kazakhstan were open and transparent, mission of Organization of Turkic Countries
    4 Head of largest Portuguese science and technology park Taguspark visits AIFC
    5 Kazakh President signs decree on awarding state prizes