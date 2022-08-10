Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 477.98 eur/kzt 488.93

    rub/kzt 7.93 cny/kzt 70.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Official accounts of VII Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders unveiled

    10 August 2022 15:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The official accounts of the VII Congress of the World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Telegram have been unveiled, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

    According to official spokesperson of the VII Congress Nazym Zhangazinova, «the accounts of the VII Congress on social media and its official website are the most common sources of information, via which the readers are urged to trust only reliable sources of information.»

    Below are the links to the website and official accounts of the VII Congress on social media.

    Official website - https://religions-congress.org/

    Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/religionscongresskz2022

    Instagram - https://instagram.com/religions_congress_kz

    Twitter - https://twitter.com/religionscongkz/

    Telegram - https://t.me/religionscongresskz

    The VII Congress of Leaders of the World and Traditional Religions will be held in Nur-Sultan on September 14 – 15.

    The oncoming forum will focus on the role of the world and traditional confessions’ leaders in social and spiritual development of the mankind in a post-pandemic period.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #Events #Kazakhstan #Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions #Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Pope Francis to pay state visit to Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Head of State receives Prime Minister Smailov
    2 Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan to be held in Kazakhstan in October
    3 3 injured in Google data center explosion: Report
    4 Kazakh capital and 8 rgns put on storm alert
    5 UAE announces 919 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in last 24 hours