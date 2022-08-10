Qazaq TV
Official accounts of VII Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders unveiled
10 August 2022 15:40

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The official accounts of the VII Congress of the World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Telegram have been unveiled, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

According to official spokesperson of the VII Congress Nazym Zhangazinova, «the accounts of the VII Congress on social media and its official website are the most common sources of information, via which the readers are urged to trust only reliable sources of information.»

Below are the links to the website and official accounts of the VII Congress on social media.

Official website - https://religions-congress.org/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/religionscongresskz2022

Instagram - https://instagram.com/religions_congress_kz

Twitter - https://twitter.com/religionscongkz/

Telegram - https://t.me/religionscongresskz

The VII Congress of Leaders of the World and Traditional Religions will be held in Nur-Sultan on September 14 – 15.

The oncoming forum will focus on the role of the world and traditional confessions’ leaders in social and spiritual development of the mankind in a post-pandemic period.


