Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Officer charged in Floyd death has 1st court appearance

    9 June 2020, 08:32

    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - The fired Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck for minutes on end last month made his initial court appearance Monday on charges related to the death of the handcuffed black man.

    Derek Chauvin appeared via video link due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    Judge Jeannice Reding set Chauvin's bail at $1 million with conditions, or $1.25 million without them. The conditions reportedly cover a wide set of activities, including requiring the former officer to appear at all additional court sessions, not working in security or law enforcement, and not being in possession of a firearm.

    Chauvin is next expected in court June 29.

    Bystander footage of the arrest appears to show Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, ignoring Floyd's pleas that he could not breathe before the victim lost consciousness during the fatal May 25 arrest.

    Keith Ellison, the attorney general of the Midwestern state of Minnesota, upgraded charges against Chauvin last week after taking the lead on the prosecution days prior. Chauvin now faces second-degree murder and manslaughter charges.

    He also charged the three other officers who were on the scene with aiding and abetting. All four officers are in custody after being fired the day after Floyd's death.

    The public uproar over Floyd's death triggered protests against police brutality and racism throughout the US and around the wider world.

    A majority of Minneapolis' City Council said Sunday they favor disbanding the city's police force after striking a deal on Friday with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights to ban chokeholds and the use of neck restraints as policing tactics.

    It also requires police to halt and report any instances where fellow officers violate the policy.

    Source: Anadolu Agency

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Incidents World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    15 killed, 32 others injured in road accident in Mali
    India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    One in every 10 children works - instead of going to school: ILO
    4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future