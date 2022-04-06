Go to the main site
    Office paper plant suspends operations in Kazakh capital amid raw material shortage

    6 April 2022, 11:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Office paper plant Goida.kz based in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has brought its operation to a halt amid raw material shortage, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Launched in 2020 the plant had a capacity of 150-200,000 reams of copy paper per month. Half of 20 staff of the plant had to take a leave without pay when it suspended its operations this week.

    The administration of the plant says the plant operation has been halt temporarily and will resume this May.

    Presently, the plant operates at 25% capacity and produces up to 50-75,000 reams of copy paper on average.

    Goida.kz says Russia and Finland are the major supplier of raw materials for the plant. Right now the company is considering to expand the list of its suppliers by concluding agreements with Chinese and Indian partners.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

