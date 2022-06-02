Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    OECD inflation hits 9.2% in April as food, services prices accelerate

    2 June 2022, 21:10

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Inflation in the OECD area rose 9.2% year-on-year in April, compared with 8.8% in March, according to OECD data released on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Excluding food and energy, year-on-year inflation rose to 6.3% in April 2022, compared with 5.9% in March, the OECD said in a statement.

    War-driven food price inflation continued to strongly pick up, seeing 11.5% in April compared with 10% in the previous month, it said.

    Services prices saw an average rise of 4.4% year-on-year across 33 OECD countries, compared with 3.9% in March.

    Rises in food and services prices were partly offset by a temporary deceleration in energy prices to 32.5% year-on-year in April, some 1.2 percentage points lower than in March, the statement said.

    Nine OECD countries posted double-digit inflation rates, with the highest rates seen in Türkiye and Estonia, while inflation diminished in five OECD countries, including Italy, Spain and the US.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    OECD World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    Astana Int’l Forum: Achievement of SDGs should not lead to decline in standards of living, say experts
    Kazakhstan can tremendously profit from carbon-free transition – Head of OECD Eurasia Division
    New cooperation established in C Asia, says Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
    5 Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty