Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

OECD annual inflation hits 34-year high

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 July 2022, 19:40
OECD annual inflation hits 34-year high

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - Annual inflation in the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) region reached 9.6% in May, the highest since August 1988, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to an OECD statement on Tuesday, the inflation rate was up from 9.2% in April.

Energy prices soared by 35.4% in May on an annual basis in the OECD region, while food prices were up by 12.6%.

Excluding food and energy, annual inflation increased to 6.4% in May in the region.

In May, annual inflation increased in almost all countries, excluding Colombia, Japan, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

«Ten OECD countries recorded double-digit inflation, with the highest rates recorded in Türkiye, Estonia and Lithuania,» it added.

In the G7 area, the inflation rate was 7.5% in May, up from 7.1% in April, while it was 8.1% in the euro area, increasing from 7.4%.

Photo: www.aa.com.tr
OECD   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed