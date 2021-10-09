Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
October 9. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 October 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of October.

NAMES

photo

Amerkhan Rakhimzhanov (1960) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, VII convocation, member of the economic reforms and regional development committee.

Born in 1960 in Semipalatinsk region is the graduate of the Semipalatinsk Pedagogic Institute, the Semipalatinsk Institute of Business and Entrepreneurship and the Kazakh Financial and Economic Institute.

Prior acted as the Director of the Library of the First President of Kazakhstan.

has been serving since this January.



photo

Arman Kozhakhmetov (1967) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, VII convocation, member of the committee for legislation and judicial and legal reform.

Born in Zhezkazgan region is the graduate of the Karaganda State University, Kazakh State Academy of Management, National Economy Academy at the Russian Government.

Has been acting since January 2021.

photo

Yerlan Battakov is the head of the Department of Presidential Affairs.

Born in Karaganda city he is the graduate of the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute.

Has been appointed to the post in March 2019.

photo

Galym Baigonyssov (1977) is the Prosecutor of Rudny city.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Khodja Akhmed Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

Has been working since December 2019.

photo

Baurzhan Abyzbayev (1983) is the chief state veterinary-sanitary inspector of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kazakh National Agrarian University.

Has been serving since March this year.


