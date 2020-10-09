Go to the main site
    October 9. Today's Birthdays

    9 October 2020, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of October.

    NAMES

    Director of the Library of the First President of Kazakhstan Amerkhan RAKHIMZHANOV was born in 1960 in Semipalatinsk region. He is a graduate of the Semipalatinsk Pedagogic Institute, the Semipalatinsk Institute of Business and Entrepreneurship and the Kazakh Financial and Economic Institute. Throughout his professional career, Mr. Rakhimzhanov held many notable posts, including the deputy akim (governor) of Aktobe region, Vice Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan, deputy mayor of Nur-Sultan city (formerly Astana). He was a deputy at the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament and worked at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was appointed to his recent post in March 2019.

    Deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of the 6th convocation, member of the Committee for Legislation and Judicial and Legal Reform Arman KOZHAKHMETOV was born in 1967 in Zhezkazgan region. He is a graduate of the Kazakhstani and Russian higher educational institutions. He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in 2012 and took up his recent post in March 2016.

    Head of the Department of Presidential Affairs Yerlan BATTAKOV was born in 1969 in Karaganda city. He was appointed to his recent post in March 2019.

    Prosecutor of the town of Rudny Galym BAIGONYSSOV was born in 1977 in Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Khodji Akhmed Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University. He took up his recent post in December 2019.

