October 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 9th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 9.

1992 – Historian Khalifa Altai named the laureate of the Alash Prize of the Union of Kazakhstan Writers for the book «Ata Zhurttan Analodaga deiyn».

2008 – The first National Congress of Philatelists takes place in Kazakhstan during which the participants take a decision to set up the republican public association – the Kazakhstan Union of Stamp Collectors.

2010 – Kazakhstani musician Marat Bissengaliyev is elected to the governing body of the Alliance of the Asia Pacific Region Orchestras (AAPRO) for exceptional success of his orchestras – the West Kazakhstan Philharmonic Orchestra and the Symphonic Orchestra of India.

2012 – The Center for Bologna Process and Academic Mobility is established in Astana.

2014 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union conclude the bilateral talks on Kazakhstan’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) within the framework of the visit of First President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Belgium.

015 – A monument dedicated to the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate is unveiled in Shymkent city.

2017 – A postal stamp dated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s diplomatic service is issued in the country.

2019 – Young Kazakhstani singer Daneliya Tuleshova becomes the ambassador of the UNESCO Clubs in Kazakhstan.

2020 – Ancient Quran dating to the beginning of the 20th century is showcased at the Museum of History of Temirtau.

2021 – Music and Drama Theatre is opened in the city of Turkistan.



