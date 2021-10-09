October 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 9th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 9.

EVENTS

1992 – Historian Khalifa Altai becomes the laureate of the Alash prize of the Kazakhstan Writers Union for his book «Ata zhurttan Analodaga deiyn».

1996 – Kirovskiy district in South Kazakhstan region is renamed into Asyk ata district.

2006 – A monument to Bukharbai batyr is unveiled in the village of Zhalagash, Kyzylorda region. It is designed by a famous Kazakhstani sculptor Maratbay Umbetov.

2008 – The first National Congress of Philatelists takes place in Kazakhstan where its participants make a decision to set up the republican public association – the Kazakhstan Union of Stamp Collectors.

2010 – Kazakhstani musician Marat Bissengaliyev is elected to the governing body of the Alliance of the Asia Pacific Region Orchestras (AAPRO) for exceptional success of his orchestras – the West Kazakhstan Philharmonic Orchestra and the Symphonic Orchestra of India.

2012 – The Bologna Process and Academic Mobility Center is established in Astana (now Nur-Sultan) city to facilitate proper and full implementation of the agreed principles of the Bologna process in the country at both national and university levels.

2014 – Within the framework of then-President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s visit to Belgium, the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union conclude the bilateral talks on the former’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO). The corresponding document is inked by representatives of Kazakhstan and the EU.

2015 – A monument dedicated to the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate is solemnly unveiled in Shymkent city.

2017 – A postal stamp dated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s diplomatic service is issued in the country.

2019 – Young Kazakhstani singer Daneliya Tuleshova becomes the ambassador of the UNESCO Clubs in Kazakhstan.

2019 – Residents of Karkaralinskiy district engrave Kazakh poet and thinker Abai's face on a stone on the eve of his 175th anniversary.

2020 – Ancient Quran dating to the beginning of the 20th century is showcased at a historical museum in the town of Temirtau.