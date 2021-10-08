October 8. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of October.

NAMES

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam with concurrent accreditation to the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Lao People’s Democratic Republic Yerlan BAIZHANOV was born in the city of Alma-Ata in 1962. He graduated from the Lomonosov Moscow State University in 1985. Throughout his career, Baizhanov was editor-in-chief at KazTAG, senior teacher at the Kirov Kazakh State University, observer at ‘Sovety Kazakhstana’ newspaper. Between 2007 and 2008, he worked as a presidential press secretary. He also held posts at Samruk Kazyna National Wealth Fund, at Nur Medial Holding, the privately owned company Medical Council. Prior to his appointment to Vietnam, he was advisor to the Chairman of the Board of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs and Minister-Counselor at the Kazakh Embassy in Russia.

Commander of the Missile and Artillery Forces of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar ZHOLAMANOV was born in East Kazakhstan region in 1971. He graduated from the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute and underwent military training at the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute. Prior to taking up his recent post in April 2018, he served as the deputy commander of the missile and artillery forces – head of the staff at the Office of the missile and artillery force commander.





Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Kazan Yerlan ISKAKOV was born in Almaty city in 1971.He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Management Academy. At the start of his career he worked at the National Bank of Kazakhstan and then took up the post at the International Organizations and Economic Relations Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He served at the Representative Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the United Nations in NYC and was Kazakhstan’s Consul in NYC as well. He also headed the Department for Europe at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Between 2006-2007 he served as the counselor at the Kazakh Embassy in Hungary. Then he was appointed as a deputy general director of METRO Cash&Carry Kazakhstan. Afterwards he worked at the Kazakh Embassy in Germany as a counselor. In 2018 he returned to Kazakhstan to work at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He was designated to his recent post in September 2021.





Consul General of Kazakhstan in the German city of Frankfurt Yermukhambet KONUSPAYEV was born in Almaty city in 1976. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and RWTH Aachen University. Throughout his diplomatic career Mr. Konuspayev served at the Kazakh embassies in Germany and Austria. He was the director of the Eurasian Integration Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was appointed to his recent post in October 2019.





Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Yerzhan KISTAFIN was born in Karaganda city in 1978. He graduated from Kazakhstani and European universities. He joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2001 and held various posts there. In 2010 he was appointed the counselor to the Kazakh Embassy in Belgium. He also served as a counselor at the Kazakh Embassy in the U.S. between 2019-2021. He took up his recent post in May 2021.



