October 8. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of October.

– the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Cambodia, the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

Born in the city of Alma-Ata, he graduated from the Lomanosov Moscow State University, majoring in journalism in 1985.

Throughout his career, Baizhanov took up different positions including an editor-in-chief at KazTAG, senior teacher at the journalism faculty of the Kirov Kazakh State University, parliamentary observer, department head at Sovety Kazakhstana newspaper, and many others.

Between 2007 and 2008, he served as a presidential press secretary. He also worked as a managing director at Samruk Kazyna, director-general at Nur Medial Holding, the privately owned company Medical Council, advisor to the Chairman of the Board of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Minister-Counselor at the Kazakh Embassy in Russia.

– the Commander of the Missile and Artillery Forces of the Ground Forces of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute in 1993, and completed military training at the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute in 1992.

He worked his way up to the chief of the general staff – deputy unit commander. He also served as the first deputy commander – chief of the general staff of the missile and artillery forces of the Ground Forces of Kazakhstan, deputy commander of the missile and artillery forces – head of the staff at the Office of the missile and artillery force commander.

– a head of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Office in the city of Almaty.

He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Management Academy, majoring in economics in 1993.

He started his career as a leading specialist at the National bank of Kazakhstan, and then worked as a desk officer, attaché, third secretary, second secretary of the International Organizations and Economic Relations Office of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan. He also headed the Secretariat of the Investment Committee, head of the Department for Europe at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, deputy director-general of METRO Cash&Carry Kazakhstan, deputy director of the foreign policy department of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

– the Consul General of Kazakhstan in the city of Frankfurt, Germany.

Born in the city of Almaty, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, where he studied international relations, RWTH Aachen University, majoring in European studies.

Started as an attaché of the bilateral cooperation department, he worked his way up to become a director of the Eurasian Integration Department at the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan.