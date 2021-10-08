October 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 8th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 8.

EVENTS

1860 – The first postal office opens in Almaty.

1930 – The eldest design organization, KAZGOR Design Academy, is established in Almaty.

2007 – A new exponent is added to the collection of the Museum of Fine Arts of the Nevzorovs in Semey.

2009 – The Monument to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk is inaugurated in Astana.

2010 – The Khan Shatyr Shopping Mall ranks among Forbes Style’s Top 10 World Eco-Friendly Buildings.

2013 – The National Geographic Society of Kazakhstan is established.

2015 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in unveiling the 550th Anniversary of Kazakh Khanate Monument.

2017 – Karaganda archeologists complete reconstruction of 3,000-year-old Saryarka Pyramid.

2017 – Kazakh judoka Zhansai Smagulov wins Judo Grand Prix series in Tashkent.

2019 – IT startups international tech park Astana Hub and UNICEF launch a social innovations laboratory Social Innovation.

2020 – Remains of well-preserved ancient warrior are unearthed in Miyaly village, Kyzylkogi district.