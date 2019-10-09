October 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 9th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 9.

2010 – Kazakhstani musician Marat Bisengaliev is elected into the management team of the Alliance of the Asia Pacific Region Orchestras (AAPRO) for outstanding achievements in establishment of the West Kazakhstan Philharmonic Orchestra and Symphony Orchestra of India.

2012 – Bologna Process and Academic Mobility Center is opened in Astana (Nur-Sultan). The mission of the centre is to assist in proper and full implementation of the Bologna Process principles in Kazakhstan at the national and university principles.

2013 – World's greatest literary masterpiece The Shahnameh, a long epic poem written by Persian poet Ferdowsi, translated into Kipchak language is presented in Astana (Nur-Sultan).

2014 – A joint document on completion of accession of Kazakhstan to the World Trade Organization is signed during Nursultan Nazarbayev’s visit to Belgium. From the Kazakh side the document was signed by Minister of Economic Integration Zhanar Aitzhanova and from the European side it was signed by European Commissioner for Trade Karel De Gucht in the presence.

2018 – President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić awards First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev with the Order of the Republic of Serbia. During the ceremony, the Serbian President thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for a warm reception and pointed out his contribution to the development of the bilateral relations. He also expressed hope for the expansion of the cooperation in various sectors of economy.