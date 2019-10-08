Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    October 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    8 October 2019, 01:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 8th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 8.

    EVENTS

    1930 – KAZGOR, the oldest project entity, author of unique buildings of Almaty city, regional centres of Kazakhstan, cities in Russia and other CIS member states is developed.

    2007 – The Turkic warrior statue, dated back to more than 1000 years ago, is donated to the Nevzorov Fine Arts Museum in Semey.

    2009 – A monument honoring Mustafa Kemal Atatürk is unveiled in Astana.

    2010 – According to Forbes Style magazine, Khan Shatyr Shopping Mall ranks among the top 10 world’s best eco-buildings.

    2013 – The National Geographic Society of Kazakhstan is founded in 2013.

    2013 – Kazakhstan puts into circulation the World Boxing Championships. Almaty 2013 silver coin dated to the World Boxing Championships held for the first time in Almaty on October 14-26.

    2016 – Atyrau inventor Yerzhan Nyridenov has patented his electric power installation bale to generate solar, wind and geothermal energy.

    2017 – Kazakhstan’s judoka Zhansai Smagulov wins the Judo Grand Prix title in Tashkent.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region