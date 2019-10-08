October 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 8th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 8.

EVENTS

1930 – KAZGOR, the oldest project entity, author of unique buildings of Almaty city, regional centres of Kazakhstan, cities in Russia and other CIS member states is developed.

2007 – The Turkic warrior statue, dated back to more than 1000 years ago, is donated to the Nevzorov Fine Arts Museum in Semey.

2009 – A monument honoring Mustafa Kemal Atatürk is unveiled in Astana.

2010 – According to Forbes Style magazine, Khan Shatyr Shopping Mall ranks among the top 10 world’s best eco-buildings.

2013 – The National Geographic Society of Kazakhstan is founded in 2013.

2013 – Kazakhstan puts into circulation the World Boxing Championships. Almaty 2013 silver coin dated to the World Boxing Championships held for the first time in Almaty on October 14-26.

2016 – Atyrau inventor Yerzhan Nyridenov has patented his electric power installation bale to generate solar, wind and geothermal energy.

2017 – Kazakhstan’s judoka Zhansai Smagulov wins the Judo Grand Prix title in Tashkent.