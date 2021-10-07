Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    October 7. Today's Birthdays

    7 October 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of October.

    NAMES

    Doskhan Zholzhakssynov (1951) is the theater and cinema actor, people’s artist of Kazakhstan, merited artist of Kyrgyzstan, laureate of State Prize and Prize of the Youth Union, member of the USSR Cinematographers’ Union.

    Born in East Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Almaty State Institute of Arts.

    Rashit Akhmetov (1959) is the member of the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget.

    Born in West Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Almaty Institute of Railway Engineers, Management and Law Institute.

    Has been serving since June 2017.

    Anuar Sadykulov (1967) is the Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh National Security Committee -director of the A Special Service.

    Born in Alma-Ata is the graduate of the Alma-Ata zoo-veterinary institute, Abai Almaty State University.

    Has been serving since last January.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Today's Birthdays
    June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    3 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    4 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    5 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region