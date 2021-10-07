Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

October 7. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 October 2021, 08:00
October 7. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of October.

NAMES

photo

Doskhan Zholzhakssynov (1951) is the theater and cinema actor, people’s artist of Kazakhstan, merited artist of Kyrgyzstan, laureate of State Prize and Prize of the Youth Union, member of the USSR Cinematographers’ Union.

Born in East Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Almaty State Institute of Arts.

photo

Rashit Akhmetov (1959) is the member of the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget.

Born in West Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Almaty Institute of Railway Engineers, Management and Law Institute.

Has been serving since June 2017.

photo

Anuar Sadykulov (1967) is the Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh National Security Committee -director of the A Special Service.

Born in Alma-Ata is the graduate of the Alma-Ata zoo-veterinary institute, Abai Almaty State University.

Has been serving since last January.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana