October 7. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
7 October 2020, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of October.

Doskhan Zholzhaksynov (born in 1951) – a theatre and film actor, people’s artist of Kazkahstan, merited artist of Kyrgyzstan, singer, laureate of the State Award and the Youth Union Award, member of the Union of Filmmakers of the USSR.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Almaty State Institute of Arts (now the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory).

His career started in 1971 as an actor at the Musrepov Kazakh Academic Theatre for Children and Youth. Between 1995 and 2001, he acted as a director and artistic head at the Kazakh Theatre of Young Spectator. He also played in many films including Nomad.

Rashit Akhmetov (born in 1959) – a member of the Accounts Committee of Kazakhstan responsible for national budget utilization.

The West Kazakhstan native, graduated from the Alma-Ata Institute of Railway Engineers to be a mechanical engineer in 1982.

Between 1999 and 2005, he served as a deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, representing West Kazakhstan region. He also was a member of the Committee on economics, finance and budget, member of the group of cooperation with the Belarusian Parliament, Canadian Senate, and French Senate.

Anuar Sadykulov (born in 1967) – the deputy chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan, director of the Special Forces Unit A.

Born in Alma-Ata, he graduated from the Alma-Ata Veterinarian Institute in 1991, the Abai Almaty State University, majoring in jurisprudence in 2000.

He started his career as a Presidential Security Officer and worked his way up through the ranks to become the head of the Presidential Security. He also served as the deputy chairman of the National Security Committee – director of the Special Forces Unit Arystan, head of the State Guard Service of Kazakhstan.


