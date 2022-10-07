Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
October 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events
7 October 2022, 07:00

October 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 7th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 7.

EVENTS

1946 – A premiere of Mukan Tulebayev’s Birzhan I Sara opera is staged at the Abai Kazakh Theatre of Opera and Ballet.

1997 – Kazteleradio is set up.

1998 – Kazakhstan changes the presidential term to seven years as well as the age limit for candidates to 40 and over.

1999 – One of the streets is named after Abai in Berlin. The Kazakh poet gained popularity thanks to Mukhtar Auezov’s novel «The Path of Abai» which was translated and published in the 50s of the 20th century.

2009 – The Swiss Embassy opens in Astana.

2011 – The solemn ceremony of opening the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Monaco takes place.

2013 – Kazinform news agency is awarded the jubilee medal «20 years of the CIS» as part of the 17th meeting of the CIS Council of the Heads of State News Agencies in Chișinău.

2014 – Kazakhstan wins in the category «Landlocked developing countries» at the awards ceremony within the Global e-Government Forum 2014.

2019 – The Special Economic Zone Qyzyliar is created in North Kazakhstan region.

2021 – Kyrgyzstan hosts the opening of the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan.

2021 – The cultural and business center Abai Uii opens in Kyrgyzstan.


