October 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 7th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 7.

EVENTS

1946 – A premiere of Tulebayev’s drama ‘Birzhan i Sara’ takes place at the Abai Kazakh Opera and Ballet Theater.

1993 – The Iliyas Yessenberlin Museum opens doors in Almaty city. Yessenberlin’s most popular and loved novels ‘Golden Horde’ and ‘Nomads’ embrace seven centuries of Kazakhstan’s history.

1997 – Kazteleradio Republican State Enterprise is set up to broadcast TV and radio programs.

1998 – The Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan is amended to extend the presidential term up to 7 years.

1999 – One of the streets in Berlin is named after great Kazakh poet Abai who becomes popular in Germany thanks Mukhtar Auezov’s ‘Abai’s Way’ novel.

2005 – A small museum of Russian Turkologist Lev Gumilyov is unveiled at the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

2009 – The Embassy of the Swiss Confederation opens doors at the capital of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan is the second trade partner of Switzerland after Russia among the CIS member states.

2011 – Kazakhstan opens its Honorary Consulate in the Principality of Monaco. Vladimir Semenikhin is appointed Kazakhstan’s Consul in Monaco.

2013 – Kazinform International News Agency is honored with ‘The 20th Anniversary of the CIS’ jubilee medal for the contribution to the development of the CIS member states’ integration at the XVII session of the CIS Council of Heads of State News Agencies in Chisinau.

2014 – Kazakhstan becomes winner in the nomination «Developing landlocked countries» at the Global e-Government Forum 2014 organized by the UN.

2015 – The first language school of the Bolashak International Scholarship is established at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in Almaty city. Its key partner is the British Council.

2019 – The specialized economic zone Qyzyljar is set up in North Kazakhstan region close to the border with Russia.



